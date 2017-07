He believes that the device also contains backups of her voicemails and Blackberry text messages.

It turns out that fired FBI director James Comey had Hillary Clinton's definitive backup email device the entire election.Court records show that the Connecticut-based email storage company Datto handed over a "device" consisting of five or six disks to the FBI in October 2015. Insiders believe the device potentially contains every electronic communication that Hillary Clinton sent or received during her tenure as Secretary of State. James Comey spent his entire FBI investigation missing many Hillary Clinton emails and communications, according to the official version of events.The FBI handed the device over to the State Department,"We don't know what the FBI did once they had the device and the information on it. What we know is since the investigation ended in July of last year the material found on that device has been forwarded from the Justice Department to the State Department," Michael Bekesha, a Judicial Watch senior lawyer working the case, told Big League Politics in an exclusive interview."I don't know what it suggests. The State Department now has it. We know that the State Department has not gone through it. Five disks of information. It may have been six, the number changed," Bekesha said. "They said there are thousands of records on whatever was turned over from the Datto device and eventually they will get around to reviewing those records and getting them to us in response to our FOIA."Bekesha said. Judicial Watch continues to find new Hillary Clinton emails on a regular basis.Citizen researcher Larry Kawa, who brought the case to Judicial Watch, told Big League Politics that the device contains "everything."he said."They sent America on a wild goose chase," Kawa said. "There was a hearing on January 24 and then another one on February 6. DC district court judge Randolph Moss asked the DOJ how come you never searched it? They said we were never compelled to!""Judge Moss ordered a rollout of all the Datto contents by September 2018, right before the midterm," Kawa said.Here is a transcript of a Judicial Watch court hearing on the case. Transcript - February 7, 2017 (PDF)Patrick Howley is Editor-in-Chiefof Big League Politics.