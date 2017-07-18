The volcano began erupting early this morning,Following an increase of earthquakes over the past days, an intense seismic crisis started 22:20 local time last night - sign of the magma moving towards the surface.The eruption itself, when the magma reached the surface, began at around 00:50 this morning from a new fissure on the SSW slope of Dolomieu crater near the Chateau Fort cinder cone.A curtain of lava fountains from the eruptive fissure was active this morning, feeding a lava flow that rapidly traveled several hundred meters downslope.The Prefecture of Reunion triggered alert 2-2 ("eruption in progress") and as usual closed public access to the Enclos.