© Justin Tallis / Reuters



"disastrous"

"at this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability."

"If the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,"

"strong and stable"

"saved"

But the

"I have no idea."

"Deselections are now a priority given the Corbyn surge. Let us remove the dead weight of history,"

"John Woodcock, the anti-Corbyn, election-throwing MP, is back in thanks to the Corbyn surge. Deselections. Soon, sooner, soonest,"