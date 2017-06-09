Puppet Masters
Theresa May fails: Disastrous snap election backfires - no majority, hung parliament
RT
Fri, 09 Jun 2017 15:49 UTC
May insisted she would not resign, instead she has struck a deal with the northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party and is said to meet the Queen and request to form a new government at 12.30h BST.
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon called the night as "disastrous" for the Conservative leader. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded the PM steps down.
In a first statement on the night's results, a visibly shaken May insisted that "at this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability."
"If the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do," she added after winning her Maidenhead seat.
But her election battle cry "strong and stable" had a ring of irony by the end of the night, as her 253 majority in the House of Commons was whittled away by a Labour surge.
A total of six Tory ministers lost their seats in the fiasco, including the rumored next Tory Brexit negotiator, Ben Gummer, who saw his Ipswitch seat go to Labour with a 10.3 point swing.
Other Tory losers include Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jane Ellison; Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for International Development James Wharton; Minister of State for Housing and Planning Gavin Barwell; Minister for Civil Society Rob Wilson; and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Public Health & Innovation Nicola Blackwood.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd also got a scare in the course of the counting in her constituency of Hastings & Rye, winning by an excruciatingly close margin of just over 300 votes.
But the night also proved disastrous for the SNP, which lost nearly half of its MPs, including former leader Alex Salmond and Westminster leader Angus Robertson.
Most of the party's losses went to the Tories, which prompted pundits to suggest the Scottish Conservatives "saved" Theresa May.
The result is baffling pundits, because Scotland voted predominantly to Remain in last year's Brexit referendum, and the Tories ran on a clear 'hard Brexit' agenda.
For Tim Farron's Liberal Democrats the night was a bit of a mixed bag. The centrist party increased its vote share, going from nine MPs to 12, but losing its former leader Nick Clegg along the way. The party did reclaim some seats in Scotland too, snatching them back from the SNP, and won back Sir Vince Cable's seat in Twickenham.
But the night's winner was undoubtedly Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, which in spite of not claiming overall victory, made impressive and unexpected strides at the ballot box.
Under the socialist's direction the party had its highest number of votes since Tony Blair's 2001 election victory. The party had won 31 extra seats by the early hours, including several long-held Conservative posts.
The success of Corbyn's campaign also granted some of his opponents within the party an unexpected electoral victory. John Woodcock MP, who was predicted to lose his Barrow and Furness constituency, held the seat with a narrow 209 vote margin. After running an openly anti-Corbyn campaign, the MP responded to the question of why he had won by saying: "I have no idea."
But the good results for anti-Corbyn Labour MPs prompted many to call for the rapid approval of deselection processes by the party.
"Deselections are now a priority given the Corbyn surge. Let us remove the dead weight of history," author Alex Williams wrote on Twitter.
"John Woodcock, the anti-Corbyn, election-throwing MP, is back in thanks to the Corbyn surge. Deselections. Soon, sooner, soonest," added Richard Seymour, author of 'Corbyn: The Strange Rebirth of Radical Politics.'
The Greens held their only seat in Brighton Pavilion with party co-leader Caroline Lucas.
A hung parliament could see Jeremy Corbyn appealing to smaller anti-austerity parties to support his bid for Downing Street. For now, the ball is in the Tories' court.
Comment: Corbyn turned a 24-point Conservative lead into a hung parliament. And that is after having many in his own party ridicule him, not to mention practically all mainstream media. He was branded as unelectable, incompetent and unpatriotic:
Over the past two years he has endured a vote of no confidence, fought a successful re-election campaign, battled rebellions within his own partly and withstood embarrassing leaks to the media.While May says she doesn't intend to resign, many are calling for her to do just that. With just 11 days until Brexit talks start, EU leaders aren't happy either. One big question for Corbyn now is whether or not his "fellow" Labour members will stop trying to sabotage him at every turn:
In short, Corbyn's mettle has been tested to the limits of most politicians, and he has not been found lacking.
Now it looks like the Leader of Her Majesty's Most Loyal Opposition is the strongest politician in the country with a hitherto unseen momentum behind him.
A Labour source told the Guardian: "If [the] exit poll is correct, Labour has had biggest increase in popular support during campaign by any party in British political history."
...
Shortly after the snap election was called, Guardianacolyte Polly Toynbee warned the Labour Party faced "annihilation" and launched a scathing attack on Corbyn.
"Was ever there a more crassly inept politician than Jeremy Corbyn, whose every impulse is to make the wrong call on everything?" she asked.
What Toynbee did not count on was the popularity of Labour's manifesto, the surge in young voters and the impact of Bernie Sanders-style campaigning.
Shortly after Labour's manifesto was leaked to the press, opinion polls found the policies were extremely popular with the electorate.
...
Young voters are being touted as another reason for Labour's landmark success and the Tories dismal performance.
Some estimates put the turnout among 18-24 year olds as high as 74 percent, significantly higher than the 66 percent turnout in the last election.
Corbyn crushed a 'coup' against his leadership by winning a second contest with an even greater margin of 61.8 percent (compared to his original 59.5 percent victory in 2015).
The revolt was led in June by his one-time Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn, whom Corbyn had sacked days prior. More than 170 MPs supported a vote of no confidence in Corbyn, but their hopes to see the back of the socialist leader were crushed by September.
The June 8 election night started off with a surprising twist for Labour internal politics as former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw said he was "delighted" with Jeremy Corbyn's campaign performance. Straw was a close ally of Tony Blair and claimed in 2015 that Corbyn "would lead Labour into political oblivion."
Then it was Labour-center MP David Lammy to perform a mea culpa in a series of tweets congratulating Corbyn and speculating on the results a more united Labour Party could achieve. "Congratulations to @jeremycorbyn. Despite being underestimated and the underdog he has run one of the very best campaigns of all time," he wrote.
"Just imagine what we could have achieved if we had more self-belief. Tonight the political landscape has been fundamentally redrawn. I want to pay tribute to the fantastic Labour activists across the country who worked so hard to deliver Labour holds and Labour gains. Let this result answer all those who claim that Labour has lost working class Britain. We have not. We are the working class party."
And his former shadow cabinet member-turned-leadership-challenger, Angela Eagle, told the BBC Corbyn's campaign had "resonated with the electorate," praising the leader for his "authenticity and honesty."
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, too, humbly congratulated Corbyn during his first interview with Sky News after holding his seat.
Pundits began wondering who else would do a U-turn and fully support the leader following the extraordinary results.
However, some of Corbyn's internal adversaries preferred to stick to their gripes, with Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips saying: "I might just do the Birmingham bit of my job from now and pretend Parliament doesn't exist."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Theresa May fails: Disastrous snap election backfires - no majority, hung parliamentThe 2017 general election will go down among the worst mistake in British political history, as Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble saw her lose her majority in the face of unexpected Labour...