US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file a complaint with the Justice Department over former FBI Director James Comey's leaking of memos about his conversations with the president, US media reported on Friday.

Kasowitz will file a complaint with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported citing a source close to the legal team.

On Thursday, Comey testified in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that he decided to share the memo after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.

During his testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday he asked his "close friend" to leak the memo of his private meetings with Trump to "prompt the appointment of a special counsel."

"My judgement was, I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter... because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," Comey said.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump wrote in first remarks on Twitter following the ex-FBI chief's testimony.

Kasowitz said on Thursday that Comey should be investigated by the "appropriate authorities" to determine if he should be prosecuted for the disclosure.