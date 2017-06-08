© REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones



, analysts told Sputnik.The US government supports Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposing control on Qatar's foreign policies and stopping the flow of funding to Islamist terror movements, including al-Qaeda and Daesh (both outlawed in Russia), analysts told Sputnik."From the United States' perspective, a particularly sensitive problem is likely to be resolved," University of Durham Reader in Middle East Politics Christopher Davidson, an expert in the Gulf Arab states, said.US Central Command (CENTCOM) has its forward headquarters for all Middle East military operations at al-Udeid."[W]ith Saudi and UAE guarantees having undoubtedly been provided for all US rights to military facilities in Qatar, currently including CENTCOM's forward headquarters and a major airbase, there has emerged a distinct 'win-win' situation," Davidson stated.Davidson remarked.he said.Wealthy Saudis and Kuwaitis as well as Qataris continued to provide massive financial support for Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and for al-Qaeda, Davidson noted. "As the Department of the Treasury continues to accumulate evidence linking wealthy Saudis and Kuwaitis to extremist organizations such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State [Daesh],he stated.Davidson recalled. "This has earlier been leading to calls, including some from leading Congressmen, for the Department of Defense to shift its facilities out of Qatar, even though its spokesmen have repeatedly claimed there were no viable alternatives," he said.Independent Institute Center for Peace and Freedom Director Ivan Eland pointed out thathe said. Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah has not caused Washington any problem since the US intervention in Lebanon in the 1980s, Eland recalled."In contrast, the vast majority of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi and al Qaeda and IS [Daesh] both have originated from and have been sponsored by Saudi Wahhabism.," he said.Eland concluded.