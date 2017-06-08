© Safin Hamed / AFP

"September 25, 2017 was designated as the day for holding the referendum" on independence, the presidency of the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq said in a statement, as quoted by AFP. The announcement followed a meeting of Kurdish political parties chaired by Massoud Barzani, who heads the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Rudaw reported.The meeting's participants "unanimously agreed" on holding the referendum, according to a statement from the talks published by Rudaw. A tweet from Barzani's assistant, Hemin Hawrami, also confirmed the referendum date. "Big news. Kurdistan Referendum for independence is on 25/9/2017," the tweet states.A later tweet posted by Hawrami showed a photo of those present at the meeting, referring to them as "founding fathers."Iraqi Kurdistan consists of three provinces that are run by an autonomous regional government and protected by its own security services. Iraqi Kurds have long sought to secede from Iraq, arguing that they have a right to self-determination and that they have their own ethnic identity.Wednesday's announcement comes just two months after Iraqi Kurdistan released a roadmap for a referendum, with Kurdish leaders stating at the time thatKurd militias are also essential to the US-led coalition's campaign to fight IS in Iraq and are currently active in the battle for Mosul.The autonomous region is determined to further build its military capabilities, with a Peshmerga official telling Kurdistan24 last month that Kurdish leaders are considering the purchase of combat aircraft to establish an air force.