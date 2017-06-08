With the start of the ski season in Southern Africa, ski areas are open on six continents simultaneously, as of this weekend.This is partly thanks to the fact that resorts will open for their winter or summer ski seasons on five continents this weekend.(with Val d'Isere and Whistler Blackcomb due to re-open for summer glacier skiing this weekend and Mammoth pictured still open since last season) and the Gassan spring and summer ski area in Japan, Asia is also open in the northern hemisphere.Finally Southern Africa's two spall ski areas, Afriski in Lesotho and Tiffindell in South Africa are opening this weekend too just as South African media reports "the mother of all storms" or "the storm of the decade" bringing precipitation including snow to the continent - the only one to have ski areas in both northern and southern hemispheres.