The reports appeared late on Wednesday following the Tuesday US-led coalition airstrike on Syrian government forces near the At Tanf area at the Syrian-Iraqi border.
A pro-SDF/US map maker was the source of the initial reports on the issue:
It's important to note that neither the SDF nor the Kurdish People's Protection Units (a core of the SDF) have commented on the issue.
Furthermore, no videos or photos confirming airstrikes in the aforementioned areas have been provided by pro-SDF sources dissiminating report about the "unknown aircraft" so far.
- If these reports appear to be unconfirmed, this will be a nice example of propaganda aimed at creating an public image of the SDF as the only force fighting ISIS despite antagonizm of other sides involved in the conflict;
- If reports are confirmed, the airstrikes by "unknown aircraft" may slow down the SDF advance in Raqqah and create additional tensions in the war-torn country.
