Trump tweeted, wading in to the largest crisis in the Arab world in decades. "They [Arab states] said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar.he added.In another tweet, the US president said thatThe nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children," the US leader said at the time.The diplomatic row in the Gulf broke out on Monday, when five Arab League nations - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Yemen - as well as the Maldives and Mauritius announced they were cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar. They accused the oil-rich nation of supporting terrorism, with Riyadh also saying Doha collaborated with Iran-backed militias.with Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, traveling to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks on the issue.Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has already postponed an address to his country and opted to "exercise restraint" after Kuwait warned that harsh remarks could hamper a settlement.Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told journalists in Paris on Tuesday that"We've decided to take steps to make clear that enough is enough. Nobody wants to hurt Qatar. Qatar has to choose whether it must move in one direction or another direction," al-Jubeir said, as cited by Reuters.