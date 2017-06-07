© Robin Adams/Weekend Argus
Residents of Cape Town are being urged to avoid the roads, if possible.

Rain and strong winds are battering the city.

Emergency shelters are on standby as a vicious storm lashes the Western Cape.

Several people have been displaced in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, where the roofs of some homes have blown off.

Displaced people are being housed at a school in Maitland.

In Lavender Hill, two people have been injured.

Roofs also blew off homes in Strand, Kalkfontein, Delft and Mfuleni.

Trees were uprooted in Durbanville and in Plumstead a tree landed on a block of flats.


No injuries were reported there.

Electricity cables are down in other parts of Cape Town.

Informal settlements are worst-affected.

Disaster and risk management teams are on standby should there be major incidents.

The province has been going through a drought in the past few months.


Comment: South Africa's Cape Town contends with worst drought in over a century


Western Cape Disaster Management and the SA Weather Service has already briefed cabinet on the possible impact of severe weather.

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille called on residents to remain calm.

She said people should try and collect rainwater by using suitable containers.

De Lille says vulnerable areas will be closely monitored.