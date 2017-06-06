Afghanistan will host a multinational peace conference in Kabul on June 6, as the country reels from a wave of bombings and unrest that has left more than 100 people dead and hundreds wounded in the past week.The one-day conference, labelled the "Kabul Process," will include representatives of around two dozen countries, including the United States, India, China, and Pakistan."The Kabul Process is meant to reach a consensus with the region and the world for peace in Afghanistan," said presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi.Police have locked down much of the city ahead of the conference, with more armed checkpoints and armored vehicles patrolling the streets.The conference comes after a series of bombings and clashes in the capital.A deadly bombing on May 31 killed at least 90 people and wounded more than 460; at least five people were killed on June 2 in deadly clashes between police and protesters, and at least seven were killed after three suicide bombers detonated their explosives at a funeral on June 3.