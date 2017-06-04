These "new dietary ingredients" aren't new, despite the FDA's lingo. They've been tested over time by award-winning chemists, doctors, indigenous healers, and lay people alike. So, why is the FDA tying to regulate the supplement industry with such renewed vigor?
The FDA often attacks specific, natural, herbal supplements when they compete with a chemical drug needing approval through drug trials. For instance, when Eli Lilly recently put the drug Solanezumb, meant to treat Alzheimer's, through its final drug trial phase, it was projected to bring in more than $7.6 billion by 2024 for the drug company. In direct competition with this drug were any supplements containing picamilon. Many natural herbs are neuroprotective.
The FDA began sending warning letters to five different supplement companies which were promoting picamilon - even though it is simply a natural combination of Vitamin B3 (niacin) and GABA, a substance made by our body which crosses the blood-brain barrier. Low GABA levels have been associated with depression and anxiety, but more importantly, picamilon - 3 natural ingredients - were proving to be astounding neuroprotective agents that could boost brain functioning, even in Alzheimer's patients.
The FDA argued that although picamilon can be synthesized from naturally occurring niacin, it is a different chemical entity, and is therefore "adulterated," making it illegal under the FDA's new rules.
Do you think it's a coincidence that as Eli Lilly was finishing its drug trials for Solanezumab, supplement companies were getting warning letters about promoting its natural alternative?
Moreover, this is just one recent example of the FDA trying to regulate medicine when it has been guilty of faking X-rays, forging renal scans, conducting phony lab tests, secretly amputating legs, and altering drug trials, all in the name of "science."
Another famous FDA snafu, is their nonchalant glossing-over of airport scanners, despite piles of evidence that they contribute to cancer, yet this agency wants to tell people which supplements they can sell or buy?
Another favorite assailant of the FDA is any supplement company which claims to be able to help people suffering from cancer. It seems odd that they approve machines that likely cause mutation of our cells, yet say that they are "safer than eating a banana." All while attacking people who provide natural solutions.
- Max Gerson was attacked by the cancer industry and FDA for healing people with coffee enemas and fruit and vegetable juicing. He had to open his clinics in Tijuana to avoid being shut down.
- Laetrile compounds (B17 Vitamins) have also been covered up by the industry for more than 40 years. These have also been proven to be very effective in treating cancer.
- Stanislaw Burzynski, a PhD biochemist who discovered antineoplastons, nontoxic peptides and amino acid derivatives that act as molecular switches capable of turning on cancer, suppressing genes, and turning off oncogenes (cancer genes), won the largest and possibly most trying legal battle against the FDA in American history.
These are but a few examples of hundreds of disease-killing natural herbal supplements that have been attacked by the FDA.
FDA insiders have even called medical devices into question after they've been given a green-light following forged medical-consent letters. One blood clot device ended up killing 27 people while the FDA looked the other way.
Then there are the many drugs which are later pulled from the market after causing serious side effects, though they are approved by the FDA:
- Accutane was on the market for 27 years, even though it caused birth defects, miscarriages, suicidal tendencies, and irritable bowel disease.
- Cylert, a nervous system stimulant drug used to "treat" ADHA was on the market for 30 years before it was pulled for causing liver damage.
- Darvocet, an opioid pain reliever was on the market for a whopping 55 years even though it caused more than 2100 deaths and serious heart toxicity.
- Walnuts, a nut eaten for centuries
- Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant found in leafy greens and citrus fruits
- Apricot seeds, a known cancer cure
- Herbal teas, and more.
When reviewers leave the FDA, 57.7% of them end up working or consulting for the pharmaceutical industry, the study found.
Finally, the FDA's own "guidance" document, (Docket No. 2006D-0480) reveals plans to reclassify virtually all vitamins, supplements, herbs and even vegetable juices as FDA-regulated drugs. Massage oils and massage rocks will be classified as "medical devices" and require FDA approval.
Herbal supplements have been used without regulation for thousands of years. Ancient Chinese emperors used them. The Vedic scriptures talk about the wonders of certain plants as medicine.
Is this agency, beholden to the pharmaceutical industry looking after your best interest? It doesn't seem so.
