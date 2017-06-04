© Government of Newfoundland and Labrador



Campers hoping to pitch a tent in Pinware River and Pistolet Bay provincial parks will have to wait a bit longer because the sites are inaccessible due to snow,"It was impossible [to open this weekend] ..."We have a building, an activity centre, in the day use area ... right now, the snow is still not down to the top of the door."Pinware River Provincial Park is located in southern Labrador, while Pistolet Bay Provincial Park is on the tip of the Northern Peninsula.Peddle chalked up the delayed opening of his site to thePeddle told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.Staff even brought in a plow operator to move the snow."There was nowhere to push it without doing a lot of damage to the trees," said Peddle. "Even after he plowed the road, after he left, a couple of days later it just all flounders in to the path again and blocked the road again."But Peddle is hoping outdoor enthusiasts will soon be able to camp or take advantage of the day use area in the park."We're hoping to get open by the 16th," he said.With files from Labrador Morning