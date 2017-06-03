© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, according to court documents.Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration released Friday that the NSA"Officials in the NSA and FBI viewed the Salt Lake Olympics Field Op as a golden opportunity to bring together resources from both agencies to experiment with and fine tune a new scale of mass surveillance," Drake wrote.It comes as part of a lawsuit filed by attorney Rocky Anderson, who was the mayor of Salt Lake City during the games held a few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Anderson said the document was disclosed to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.Former CIA and National Security Agency director. Hayden was NSA director from 1999 to 2005.Current NSA operations director Wayne Murphy said in court documents that NSA surveillance in Salt Lake City was limited to international communications in which at least one participant was reasonably believed to be associated with foreign terrorist groups.His declaration was written in support of the former mayor's lawsuit. Anderson said the lawsuit is designed to get more information about what he calls covert, illegal operations.The NSA has argued the lawsuit's claims are far-fetched speculation about a program that may never have existed.Drake started working for the NSA in 2001 andHe was later prosecuted for keeping classified information. Most of the charges were dropped before trial in 2011, and he was sentenced to one year of probation.