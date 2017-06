© Politico

The email in question appears to show a State Department employee first receiving an email from an unidentified person. That exchange was forwarded to Clinton, who then forwarded it to the two people at the Clinton Foundation. The email is presently marked with a "classified" box prominently on the first page of the chain. That email and others add to the tally of documents from Clinton's non-government email account that had not been released yet,Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release.Judicial Watch obtained the emails after suing the State Department because they failed to respond properly to a Freedom of Information Act request.Judicial Watch said another email from May 2010 shows that her top aide,Abedin emails back to the employees at the Clinton Foundation, saying, "we hooked her up with the right people here."Just this week, Clinton talked about the scandal that dogged her through most of the 2016 campaign, calling it But Judicial Watch said it disagrees given the new emails.Fitton said.Even though the Trump administration now has the reins at the Department of Justice, many of the numerous FOIA lawsuits by the watchdog have been fought as vigorously as they had been during the Obama administration.