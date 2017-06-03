There are not so many countries in the world that enjoy the privilege of sovereignty. I don't want to offend anybody, but what Ms. Merkel said is an expression of her resentment over a limited sovereignty. I assure you of that, whatever she answers later on. Within the framework of the military-political alliances, it is restrained on official terms. It is determined what is allowed and what is not allowed. And in practice, it is even harsher. You must not do anything that is not allowed. And who is giving that permission? The leadership. And where is the leadership? It's far away.

