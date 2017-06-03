Syrian forces made another series of huge victories against ISIS.Earlier on Saturday, army units reestablished complete control over 22 towns, villages and agricultural areas in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province, including Al Asilan, Al Fakhha, Khrbet Al Fakhha, Al Mezzeh Al Shamaliyeh, Al Ghar, Jeb Al Hamam, Maskaneh Wheat Hermitages, Al Ajouziyeh, Al Ramadaniyeh, Al Masoudiyeh, Al Mahmoudiyeh, Jadiaa Kabira, Jadiaa Saghira, Al Hamra, Al Nua'imiyeh, Al Faisaliyeh, Al Mowaniyeh, Al Kaltah, Oum Rejel, Oum Hajrah, Al Taybbeh and Rasem Al Ghazal.Apart from that, army units also carried out series of intense strikes against ISIS positions in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, gaining control over the north-eastern and middle parts of Al Tweihina Mountain, located east of Khanaser-Athria axis in the south-eastern countryside of Aleppo province.Dozens of ISIS terrorists were killed and their equipment destroyed.In the province of Deir Ez Zour, Syrian Air Force carried out strikes against ISIS gatherings and movements in Talet Alloush, Al Thardeh roundabout, Al Makabbat, the Panorama area and the surrounding hills, Palmyra Road, Al Rashdiyeh neighborhood of Deir Ez Zour city and in the villages of Al Jenineh and Aiyyash.More than 70 ISIS terrorists were killed and 4 machinegun-equipped vehicles, canons, a tank and a truck, were destroyed.Further operations were carried out in Al Thardeh Mountain, Juniad battalion, Talet Alloush, Talet Milad, the Panorama Farms, the student housing and in the surroundings of the Syrian Army Regiment 137, inflicting heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment.