Putin was asked about his alleged friendship with Trump during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Thursday. "How can one be friends with a person he's not acquainted with? I think Mr. Trump can't call me his friend and I can't do it as well. We're not acquainted with each other. We've never met," the Russian president said."He can't be regarded as a traditional politician. He never worked in politics," Putin said, calling"Whether someone likes it or not, this always... very often brings certain benefits," the Russian president said.Putin recalled that, during his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly spoke about the need to restore meaningful relations between Washington and Moscow. Putin said,However, he said that there'sThe Russian president also refused to give advice on dealing with bureaucracy to his counterpart, saying that "a man like Mr. Trump doesn't need any advice, especially on domestic political issues."he added.Putin said would want to have a "normal business and personal relationship" with Trump, just like with other world leaders.The meeting between Putin and Trump has been anticipated since the 45th US president took office on January 20. During their phone conversation in May,Trump's statements on the need for better relations with Moscow led to accusations that he has been friends with Putin and had secretly colluded with the Russian authorities to win the US presidential election. The claims were denied by both Russia and the Trump team. However, the US president's administration is currently under Congressional investigation over alleged ties with Russia.