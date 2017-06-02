© Azad Lashkari / Reuters

Russian energy major Rosneft and the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq have signed a number of oil exploration and production agreements. It is the biggest deal made by a Russian company so far at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2017).The documents were signed ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Minister of Natural Resources for the Kurdistan Regional Government Dr. Ashti Hawrami signed the contracts within the framework of the Forum."The agreement includes five Production Sharing Agreements (PSA). It includes production; it is a contribution to infrastructure... It is a fairly large supply contract on favorable terms for Rosneft.It's a contract for 20 years," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told RT."It's a strategic investment in one of the most strategically developing regions. American and other players want to get access to the region. Kurdistan is highly promising in terms of oil production, and it wants to diversify its output," said Leontyev.