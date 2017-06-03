Here's a full list of all the people, organizations, government entities, and abstract concepts Hillary Clinton has blamed for her loss thus far:
1. Former FBI Director James Comey
"[A]s I explain in my book, you know, the Comey letter, which was, now we know, partly based on a false memo from the Russians. It was a classic piece of Russian disinformation — comprimat, they call it. So, for whatever reason, and I speculate, but I can't look inside the guy's mind, you know, he dumps that on me on October 28th, and I immediately start falling," said Hillary.
She later added: "Remember, Comey was more than happy to talk about my emails, but he wouldn't talk about the investigation of the Russians."
2. Sexism
"Men got paid for the speeches they made, and I got paid for the speeches I made. It was used, I thought it was unfairly used, and all of that, but it was part of the background music," whined Hillary.
She also said, "I never said I was a perfect candidate, and I certainly have never said I ran perfect campaigns, but I don't know who is or did. And at some point it sort of bleeds into misogyny."
3. The electoral system
"I beat them both," Hillary told New York Magazine, speaking of her irrelevant popular vote win against Trump and her primary win-by-Super-Delegates to Bernie Sanders.
4. WikiLeaks
NY Magazine reports: "Clinton says she thinks she 'underestimated WikiLeaks and the impact that had, because I thought it was so silly.' Those hacked emails, dripped out over weeks, says Clinton, 'were innocuous, boring, inconsequential. And each one was played like it was some breathless flash. And so you got Trump, in the last month of the campaign, talking about WikiLeaks something like 164 times..."
5. "Minions"
"Clinton says she thinks she 'underestimated WikiLeaks and the impact that had, because I thought it was so silly.' Those hacked emails, dripped out over weeks, says Clinton, 'were innocuous, boring, inconsequential," reported New York Magazine. "And each one was played like it was some breathless flash. And so you got Trump, in the last month of the campaign, talking about WikiLeaks something like 164 times; you've got all his minions out there, you've got the right-wing media just blowing it up. You've got Google searches off the charts.'"
6. Right-wing media
"They have a mission," said Hillary of right-wing media. "They use the rights given to them under the First Amendment to advocate a set of policies that are in their interests, their commercial, corporate, religious interests. Because the advocacy media occupies the right, and the center needs to be focused on providing as accurate information as possible. Not both-sides-ism and not false equivalency."
7. Mainstream media
Hillary complained, "But what was really interesting, since the mainstream media covered that, as I say like Pearl Harbor, front pages everywhere, huge type, etc."
8. Democratic National Committee
"I had to inject money into it -- the DNC -- to keep it going," she said.
9. Democrat Party
"Let me just do a comparison for you. I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. So I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party," cried the former secretary of state. "I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it."
10. 1,000 Russian agents
"If you look at Facebook, the vast majority of the news items posted were fake. They were connected to, as we now know, the 1,000 Russian agents who were involved in delivering those messages," she said.
11. Vladimir Putin
"Putin wants to bring us down," she said. "And he is an old KGB agent. I had, obviously, run-ins with him, because that in large measure prompted his animus toward me, and his desire to help Trump."
12. Donald Trump
When Hillary was asked if she believed Trump was colluding with the Russians, she replied: "Yes ... yes. I'm leaning Trump. I think it's pretty hard not to."
13. Republican-enabled voter suppression
"You had effective suppression of votes. Those of us who can remember the Voting Rights Act, the expansion of the franchise, and then I was in the Senate when we voted 98 to nothing under a Republican president, George W. Bush, to extend the Voting Rights Act," said Hillary.
"And the Supreme Court said, 'Oh, we don't need it anymore,' throws it out, and Republican governors and legislatures began doing everything they could to suppress the vote."
14.Citizens United
"You had Citizens United come to its full fruition. So unaccountable money flowing in against me, against other Democrats, in a way that we hadn't seen and then attached to this weaponized information war," complained the failed candidate.
15. Facebook
"And there have been some studies done since the election that if you look — let's pick Facebook. If you look at Facebook, the vast majority of the news items posted were fake."
16. "Millions" of Twitter bots
"We see now this new information about Trump's Twitter account being populated by millions of bots," said Hillary.
17. Steve Bannon
"So Bannon, who'd been running the Breitbart operation, supplying a lot of the ... untrue, false stories," Hillary said.
18. Netflix
Yes, Hillary even blamed Neflix: "Go to Netflix and say you want to see a political documentary, eight of the top 10 — last time I checked a few weeks ago — were screeds against President Obama or me, or both of us."
"Now, I love Netflix. We're not making the documentaries that we're going to get onto Netflix," she added.
19. "Alt-right" media like Infowars
"And they began to have some of their allies within the internet world, like Infowars, take out pieces and begin to say the most outrageous, outlandish, absurd lies you could imagine," whined Hillary.
20. Bernie Sanders
The Washington Examiner reports:
"To what extent do you assign blame to Bernie Sanders, to media for focusing on emails - " Kristoff started to ask.21. Suburban women
"How much time do we have?" Clinton laughed after checking her watch.
22. Racism/Xenophobia
"Trump does have a visceral grasp of the American politcal underbelly; he really understands how to inflame people," explained Hillary, "whatever resentment, or point of anger you may have, he can get into it -- whether it's race, xenophobia, or Islamophobia, whatever it is."
23. "Anti-American forces"
"I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that's not why I lost," she said. "Anti-American forces are going after our economy and they are going after our unity as a nation."
24. Bad polling
"Guided by Americans and guided by people who had polling and data information," Hillary said.
25. Low-information voters
26. Content farms in Macedonia
"You know, there's all these stories of guys over in Macedonia who are running these fake news sites and I've seen them now and you sit there and it looks like a sort of low-level CNN operation," Hillary said, after decrying these Macedonia's "content farms."
27. Fake news
"The other side was using content that was just flat-out false, and delivering it in a very personalized way, both sort of above the radar screen and below. And you know, look, I'm not a tech expert by any stretch of the imagination. That really influenced the information that people were relying on," Hillary said.
28. Colluding Trump campaign officials
"We're getting more information about all of the contacts between Trump campaign officials and Trump associates with Russians before, during and after the election," said Hillary.
29. Stupid Americans who can't tell the difference between real and "fake news"
30. The "broad assumption I was going to win"
"I also think I was the victim of a very broad assumption I was going to win. 'It doesn't matter what you do to her ...'"
31. Goosefer
"You know, basically the group running this was the GRU which is the military intelligence arm of the Russian military and they have a very sophisticated cyber operation, in bed with WikiLeaks, in bed with Goosefer, in bed with DC Leaks," said Hillary.
32. DCLeaks
"And you know, DC Leaks and Goosefer, which were dropping a lot of this stuff on me, they haven't done anything since early January. Their job was done," she said. "They got their job done."
33. Data from the Republican National Committee
"I think that the marriage of the domestic fake news operations, the domestic RNC Republican allied data, you know, combined with the very affective capabilities that the Russians brought," said the Democrat.
34. Technology
"And what we saw was, in the election particularly, and I appreciate what Walt said, the first time that you had the tech revolution really weaponized politically — before it was a way to reach voters, you know, collect fundraising, do things that would help the candidate who was behind the messaging — that changed this time, and it changed for a number of reasons we should talk about," said Hillary.
35. The FBI
36. The GRU
"You know, basically the group running this was the GRU which is the military intelligence arm of the Russian military and they have a very sophisticated cyber operation," complained Hillary, "in bed with WikiLeaks, in bed with Goosefer, in bed with DC Leaks."
37. Deplorables
"And all of the Trump people go around screaming, 'Lock her up, lock her up,' and all of that," cried Hillary.
38. Team Hillary was too honest
"And we did not engage in false content," she said. "We may have tried to put every piece of information in the best possible light, and explanations, but we weren't in the same category as the other side."
Watch Hillary making endless excuses, below:
