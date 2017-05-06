It has been six months since the political world was rocked to its core with the upset election of Donald Trump as President.Of course, in the days before the election, almost every pollster and commentator predicted a Clinton victory. She was overconfident and believed the media spin. Incredibly,who won 306 electoral votes in 31 states, anThis week, in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN,Obviously, Hillary Clintonto the harsh political reality of her disastrous campaign. She said, "I was on the way to winning"It is quite convenient for Hillary to blame everyone else but herself.Hillary claimed thatwere critical factors thatFor good measure, she alsousing the sexism card once again.Of course, this is pure nonsense, a web of fantasy woven by a sore loser. The day after the interview, President Trump tweetedComey could have recommended an indictment of Clinton, but he refused to pursue charges, even though he castigated her for "extremely careless" handling of top secret email communications.Theexposed the Clinton campaignwith the Democratic National Committee and the media toaway from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT).an amazing situation for a candidate with so many advantages, including having a former President as a husband.Reports have surfaced that next week she will officially launch a new organization calledShe wants to capitalize on the motivated left-wing activism protesting the President. Her supposed new mission can be summarized in her recent statement to supporters,They realize how horrible a candidate Hillary Clinton was in both of her losing presidential campaigns, 2008 and 2016. Thus, even though Hillary is becoming "part of the resistance," it is not clear how warmly the hardcore liberal activists will welcome her.Notwithstanding her rhetoric and blame shifting, Clinton did not lose because of outside influences;She does not exude warmth or empathy like her husband, in fact, she has a reputation for being theFor example, numerous security officers who served in her protection detail in both Arkansas and the White House claim she is a nasty person with a horrible temper. This anger and selfishness was also apparent on the 2016 campaign trail.It is not surprising that during her race against Donald Trump, she did not connect with the millions of average Americans who struggled during the Obama years. These voters in the Rust Belt and other areas of the country werein the general election, outspending Trump 2-1. Even though she possessed this incredible paid media advantage and the so-called objective news media were totally behind her, Clinton still lost to her underdog opponent.Today, Democrats continue toThis exercise in futility is a diversion from the soul searching the party should be doing to understand their historic loss. It is obvious that Hillary and her party will do almost anything rather than examine their own failings. Instead of looking in the mirror, they prefer focusing on aWhile some Americans might like to believe this fairy tale, most prefer reality. In the real world,