The rain that fell late Monday night was one of the six strongest in the last two decades in Mexico City, the capital's government said.the authorities said in a statement.Previous recordings: 119 mm in the Cuauhtemoc delegation in 2005; 118 mm in Huayatla, Magdalena Contreras, on August 10, 2006; 117.5 mm in Cuajimalpa in 2000; 117 mm in Cuajimalpa in July 2015 and 100 mm in Miguel Hidalgo in September 2015."There were 41 colonies with the greatest impact, mainly in the Tlalpan, Xochimilco, Coyoacán and Álvaro Obregón delegations," they added.Emergency services received 800 reports from the people asking for flood help and other types of damage through 9-1-1 services.Today, a broad storm system is forecast to be very strong and intense, accompanied by lightening, hailstorms and wind gusts during storms in southern, central, northern and eastern entities of the national territory, according to the Meteorological Service National (SMN).The agency detailed that intense storms are anticipated in localities of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla and Oaxaca; Heavy storms in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Estado de México, Mexico City, Morelos and Guerrero, and strong storms in regions of Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Michoacán and Chiapas.