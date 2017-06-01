Package includes up to C$605 million in loans and loan guarantees for companies, C$45 million to reach new markets, C$118 million in innovation funding for firms, C$9.5 million funding for those who lose jobs, C$80 million in training, C$10 million for indigenous resource development.



The help includes C$260 million to help diversify the market base for Canadian lumber products, improve the efficiency of indigenous forestry initiatives and extend work-sharing agreement limits to minimize layoffs.



The money also includes measures to support workers who want to upgrade their skills and transition to a different industry.



Cabinet discussed the options for a package last month, but the federal government wanted more input from the provinces via the special working group Carr established in February.

