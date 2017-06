© NsaEtsy



There was a big ruckus four years ago when the Associated Press announced that telephone records for 20 of its reporters had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department . The government was apparently looking for CIA leaks about an operation in Yemen.Well, a Washington source of mine tells methe source said.according to my source — and I say, thank goodness for that. Instead, the Trump administration is looking for the leaker. Who could it be?Some in the administration are focusing on a retired, high-ranking military officer who held important posts in the intelligence service, according to the source. The possibly high-ranking leaker was getting some of his information from people inside the White House who were holdovers from the Obama administration, the source said.And these cases, I'm told, have been turned over to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.