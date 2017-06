© Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / Sputnik



of the aircraft, which led to errors in his interactions with the plane controls," said the summary of the investigation, which was jointly conducted by the Defense Ministry, the Transport Ministry, the Trade Ministry and aircraft manufacturer Tupolev."The procedures for refueling the plane in Sochi airport were not broken, and"No violations for existing requirements for the seating of passengers, or the load mass and distribution of cargo were found," added the authors, refuting another popular media theory that the Tu-154, which had been in operation since 1983, had been overloaded.The aircraft departed from Sochi Airport at 5:25am local time on December 25, and after rapidly attempting to gain altitude crashed into the sea minutes after take-off, just 6 kilometers from the airstrip.Following a search and rescue operation involving more than 40 vessels,The two on-board flight recorders were retrieved in good condition, and subsequently decrypted.Major Roman Volkov, who had over 3,000 flight hours, according to his commanders. He made numerous trips to Syria in the months and weeks prior to the fatal flight.But according to reports in multiple Russian media outlets , which claimed to have access to the leaked full text of the investigation, the crew, which was combined from two different squadrons and did not know each other well, were "worn out" by a tight schedule of shuttle flights to the Middle East.Russian forces have been in Syria since September 2015, at the request of the country's president, Bashar Assad, operating out of a brand-new base constructed in Khmeimim, in the northwest of the country.