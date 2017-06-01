© Kremlin Pool / Global Look Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again rejected accusations that Russia is behind influential cyberattacks in the West, but said it was "theoretically possible" that freelance groups who think they are working in the country's interest could be behind them.

"On a state level, we have never participated in cyberattacks, and this is the important thing," Putin said during a media session with the heads of international news agencies in St. Petersburg.

The Russian leader, whose government has been accused of meddling in US and French elections with carefully-timed revelations of the candidates' private data, said that "patriotically-minded hackers" are capable of engaging in cyber warfare.

"Hackers are freelance artists, they can wake up one day and start painting pictures, and then wake up another, read international news, and if they are patriotically-minded begin to make their own contribution to fighting those who say bad things about Russia," said Putin, who dedicated a section of his speech to condemning a "flood of Russophobia" coming from the West.