Russian President Vladimir Putin once again rejected accusations that Russia is behind influential cyberattacks in the West, but said it was "theoretically possible" that freelance groups who think they are working in the country's interest could be behind them.Putin said during a media session with the heads of international news agencies in St. Petersburg.The Russian leader, whose government has been accused of meddling in US and French elections with carefully-timed revelations of the candidates' private data, said that "patriotically-minded hackers" are capable of engaging in cyber warfare.said Putin, who dedicated a section of his speech to condemning a "flood of Russophobia" coming from the West.