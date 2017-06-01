© Laszlo Balogh / Reuters

Trade between Russia and Germany has seen a 40 percent rise in the first quarter, and German businesses are localizing production in Russia, said President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2017)."We have agreed and successfully implement a number of projects. German production is quite high, and localization reaches 60 to 70 percent," said Putin on Thursday."Let's take the auto industry, for example.," he said.Putin was referring to a Daimler plant, which is being built in the Moscow region. The plant will be completed by 2019 and will assemble up to 25,000 Mercedes-Benz cars a year and employ over 1,000 people.The German Federal Statistical Office posted a 37.3 percent growth to €9.5 billion in the same period.According to a survey conducted by the Chamber, 63 percent of German companies actively working in Russia expect sales to rise this year.