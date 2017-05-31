GotNews exposed Powell for going behind President Donald J. Trump's back to feed damaging leaks to anti-Trump New York Times Correspondent Maggie Haberman.
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported on rumors that Priebus may become the next ambassador to Greece:
[S]ome Trump associates said there have been conversations about dispatching Priebus to serve as ambassador to Greece — his mother is of Greek descent — as a face-saving way to remove him from the White House. A White House spokeswoman strongly denied that possibility Saturday.Inside sources also tell GotNews that Reince Priebus has deliberately left the ambassador position open to himself in case he gets fired.
Priebus is a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Ivanka Trump, President Donald J. Trump's oldest daughter, planned on informally advising her father in a personal capacity until, in March, former White House ethics lawyers for George W. Bush and Barack Obama wrote a letter to current White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The former officials, Norman Eisen and Richard Painter, sounded the alarm that Ivanka's original plan to receive security clearances and government-issued communication devices while not a federal employee "appears designed to allow Ms. Trump to avoid the ethics, conflict-of-interest and other rules that apply to White House employees."
The letter forced Ivanka to become a federal employee, and to disclose financial information. The White House does not pay the First Daughter.
