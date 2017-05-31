© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Despite constant speculation in the mainstream media, there is no evidence of US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner misdoings, US Congressman Sean Duffy said in an interview on Wednesday.No credible evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner or campaign members has emerged, despite constant speculation in the mainstream media, US Congressman Sean Duffy said in an interview on Wednesday.Duffy pointed out that Kushner should have disclosed his contacts with Russian officials, but that the fact that he decided against it does not indicate any nefarious purposes.On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Kushner and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last December to discuss setting up a secure communication channel to shield pre-inauguration talks from US intelligence eavesdropping.Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defended Kushner on Saturday, telling NBC that back-channel communication is not uncommon and that he did not see any big issue here relative to Kushner.