A decision by Donald Trump this Thursday could prove fateful for the immediate future of Jerusalem, the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the region.The six-month waiver delays implementing a law passed by Congress in 1995 thatIt is a law every president for the past 22 years has baulked at. It would pre-empt the Oslo accords and negate Washington's assumed role as "honest broker".That could provoke a conflagration both locally, among Palestinians, and more generally in the Middle East.On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu staged a provocative stunt, holding his weekly cabinet meeting in a tunnel under Al Aqsa mosque compound to announce measures to bring millions more Jewish visitors to the occupied Old City, including a new cable car to the edge of the mosque.It was Mr. Netanyahu's decision to open the Western Wall Tunnel in 1996, when he first became prime minister, that brought the Oslo process into almost terminal crisis at an early stage. Three days of clashes killed more than 100 Palestinians and 17 Israeli soldiers.The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that either Mr. Trump or vice-president Mike Pence are due to participate, in what could be interpreted as the first tacit recognition by the White House of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.He became the first sitting president to visit the Jewish prayer plaza at the Western Wall, below Al Aqsa. It was unclear whether his advisers had explained that where he stood had been a Palestinian neighbourhood 50 years ago, before it was ethnically cleansed.Mr. Trump stuffed a note into the wall, in what observers hoped was a plea for divine help in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.But the Western Wall visit was more probably an effort to placate his core supporters. Christian evangelicals paid for dozens of billboards across Jerusalem reminding Mr. Trump that he won the election only because of their votes - and that they expect the US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.He made a provocative speech to mark "Jerusalem Day", Israel's annual show of strength in East Jerusalem. He claimed that Mr. Trump had disproved the "lies" promoted by the United Nations cultural body, Unesco, when it voted this month to re-state that Jerusalem is occupied.In truth, it was Mr. Netanyahu who indulged in gross mendacity, claiming that East Jerusalem had been "desolate" and "neglected" before its occupation. Israel had "redeemed" the city, he said, whileHis supporters tried to give that claim concrete expression by staging the largest-ever march through the Old City on Jerusalem Day.Jerusalem is the most intractable of the final-status issues set out in the Oslo process. Those expecting miracles of Mr. Trump are going to be disappointed. His commitment to pressuring Mr. Netanyahu is weak, while the Israeli prime minister's commitment to making concessions is non-existent.Whether Mr. Trump signs the waiver or not on Thursday, all indications are that the US president - faced with domestic pressures and an intransigent Israeli government - is going nowhere with his "ultimate deal".The only real question to be decided on Thursday is whether Mr. Trump prefers to take the fast or protracted route to failure.