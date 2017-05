© Reuters



The military exercises, dubbedby North Korean state media, were held on Monday, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said, as cited by Reuters. He did not provide any details on what was drilled during the exercises or what their purpose had been, however.Meanwhile, theand conduct a drill involving the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan. Both aircraft carriers are currently deployed in the region.led by the USS Nimitz, which departed from the Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton on Thursday. Apart from the USS Nimitz, the group also comprisesThe decision to dispatch a third aircraft carrier to the region was made before a recent spike in tensions, which was prompted on Monday when Pyongyang test-fired a new short-range ballistic missile that landed within Japan's economic zone, some 300 kilometers from Japan's islands.North Korea declared the launch a success on Tuesday, saying the weapon has proven that it is "capable of making ultra-precision strike on the enemies' objects at any area," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. However, the missile test has drawn strong condemnation from the North's neighbors, South Korea and Japan, as well as the US.Brushing off the international criticism, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un reportedly promised that his countryFollowing the launch, US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged China to bring pressure to bear on the hermit state, argued that North Korea "has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China."however, noting that the situation on the peninsula is "complex and sensitive."saying that all parties to the conflict must "show restraint, including when it comes to military activity in the region."