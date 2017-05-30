© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

With bombings in Paris and elsewhere across Europe and war in the Middle East, it's strange to hear speculation about a fictional Russian threat, Vladimir Putin said in an exclusive interview with Le Figaro.The Russian president, who visited Paris to meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday, expressed the belief that Moscow and Western capitals "all want security, peace, safety and cooperation.""What is the major security problem today? Terrorism. There are bombings in Europe, in Paris, in Russia, in Belgium. There is a war in the Middle East. This is the main concern. But no, let us keep speculating on the threat from Russia."Fighting international terrorism is among the issues on which Russia and the West must work together, Putin said.