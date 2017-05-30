A farmer from Barangay Laguit Centro in Bugallon town died instantly when was hit by lightning at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.The victim was identified by the Bugallon police as Elvis Ochoco,30, who suffered third degree burns all over his body.The incident was reported to the police by Ochoco's live-in partner Mary Jane Cruz, also of Barangay Laguit Centro, more than an hour later.Investigation conducted by the police showed that the victim was working on the farm owned by an Alex Garacho when the lighting struck.The remains of the victim now lies at the Angel Funeral Parlor located at Sitio Balat in Cayanga, Bugallon, PangasinanSource: Philippine News Agency