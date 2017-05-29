A massive sinkhole appeared on a ring road in northeastern China today.The cause of the sinkhole was unknown, though there has been construction in the area recently.Photos show the sheer size of the giant sinkhole which has caused traffic chaos in Changchun city.The incident took place near Weixing Square in Changchun city, Jilin Province, stated Huanqiu.com, an affiliation to People's Daily China.Changchun county council sent a repair team to the site after getting reports of the sinkhole from onlookers during the early hours of this morning.Workers confirmed to reporters that the location of the sinkhole is not too far away from a subway station near Weixing Square.It is unknown whether or not the sinkhole will affect the underground line which is set to open on June 30.Pictures emerged online showing the size of the sinkhole.A barrier has been set up around the area, avoiding any incidents with traffic.Jilin Traffic Police Department said the cause of the incident is under investigation.There were no information of the size of the sinkhole.No injuries were reported from the collapse.