"The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," she told the crowd Sunday, a day after attending the G7 summit.. The chancellor described the talks on the issue as "very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory" afterwards.In her Sunday speech, Merkel said: "We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States, in friendship with Great Britain, with good neighborly relations wherever possible,- but we have to know that we have to fight for our future and our fate ourselves as Europeans."She added thatThe chancellor appeared a festival tent in the Bavarian capital alongside the state's Minister-President, Horst Seehofer, according to Focus. He leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU).Mekel and Seehofer's meeting, aimed at renewing the alliance of the two parties after some policy squabbles, was scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled due to the suicide bombing in Manchester, UK.Some 2,300 people showed up for the festivities, filling up the tent despite hot weather while several hundred enjoyed the weather outside.