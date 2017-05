"This study shows that consumption of a specific probiotic can improve both gut symptoms and psychological issues in IBS.



Probiotics relieve the symptoms of depression, as well as helping with digestion problems, a new study finds.The research was carried out on people with irritable bowel syndrome who were also depressed.Twice as many reported improvements in depression symptoms if they took a specific probiotic.Dr Premysl Bercik, senior study author, said:Half of the 44 adults with IBS and mild to moderate anxiety or depression took a daily dose. Over 10 weeks those taking the probiotic showed improvements in their IBS and depression and anxiety.Dr Bercik said:The study's first author, Dr. Maria Pinto Sanchez, added:Other studies have also shown that probiotics have promise in treating depression. One mouse study in which they were fed Lactobacillus, found that the probiotic reversed their depression. Another study found that a multispecies probiotic helped stop sadness from turning into depression.Recent studies have repeatedly underlined the importance of diet for how we feel.The new study was published in the journal Gastroenterology ( Pinto-Sanchez et al., 2017 ).