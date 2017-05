An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was measured in Bardarbunda caldera this morning at 9.35 (local time) according to a RUV report and according to the Icelandic Met Office Bardarbunga, is a volcano located under Iceland's most extensive glacier, Vatnajokull glacier to the north. Bardarbunga is the second highest mountain in Iceland and is a part of a volcanic system that is approximately 200 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, that system includes Hekla Volcano.Bardabunga famously erupted in 2014 and had an ongoing fissure eruption for six months from August 2014 until February 2015 creating a new lava field roughly the size of the greater Reykjavik area. When the eruption ended on 27 February 2015, the Holuhraun lava field measured more than 85 square km and the volume is around 1.6 km³.