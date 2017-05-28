Trees uprooted

Dasari Narsamma, 50, was killed when lightning struck her at Narsapuram village in Rudravaram mandal on Friday night.The woman belonging to Yadawada village had came to Narsapuram and was returning with her daughter Pedda Obulamma and son-in-law Pedda Venkateswarlu after plucking weeds in their field when lightning struck her.belonging to shepherds Golla Subbanna, Venkatesh and Maddaiah died at Pinnapuram village in Panyam mandal on beingduring gale and rainfall on Friday night. The dhwaja stambham in the Sri Rama temple at Besta Colony in Rudravaram mandal was damaged when lightning struck it.A big tree was uprooted and fell on a car being parked injuring its driver Venkateswarlu in Srisailam. A large tree was uprooted and fell across the road in Bandi Atmakur disrupting traffic movement on the Nandyal-Atmakur road, but police restored traffic flow by removing the tree with a poclain. The branch of a large tree broke and fell in front of a house in C Camp in Kurnool city.In Kadapa district, more than 20 large trees were uprooted and tin roofs of several huts blown away in Atlur mandal in Kadapa district. Some uprooted trees fell across the road from Atlur to Ganganagaram on Kadapa-Badvel route, disrupting traffic.Commuters to Nellore, Giddalur and Kavali faced difficulties owing to disruption of traffic for over five hours. Electric poles and sweet lime trees came down at Reddipalle, Atlur and Kondur. A large tree fell across the road near Chintavandlapalle disrupting traffic.