Earth Changes
Massive whirlpool filmed on the coast of Corfu, Greece
Daily Mail
Sat, 27 May 2017 09:38 UTC
Kieran Dickson had just arrived to the seaside village of Kassiopi, Corfu, when he saw the powerful winds causing the waves to spin around, creating a whirlpool several metres in diameter.
A short clip of the phenomenon, which Mr Dickson said lasted for five minutes, shows the dangerous spiral of water off the northeast point of the Greek island.
Although hoping for a holiday filled with sun, sea, and sand, the Scot soon realised he might have had better weather if he had stayed in the UK.
The rotating mass of water in the Adriatic Sea looked to be gaining speed as the wind picked up around the cameraman.
A towel left out on Mr Dickson's balcony flapped wildly in the breeze, while foliage to the left of the holiday home threatened to be uprooted by the turbulent weather.
Mr Dickson shared the video on Facebook and said: 'Left the sunshine in Scotland and arrived to this weather in Corfu!'
Cables from a telegraph pole in front of the house swayed viciously backwards and forwards in the high winds.
Insects flitting in front of the camera made no headway at all as they tried to avoid being swept up in the whipping winds.
SCIENCE!! "We're right 60% of the time... everytime."
Suppression, rejection, denial, sets up a counter force. The counter force and the action force are one idea expressing mutually exclusive...
They all do it. You have to be a certain kind of sick to get into to their club. I also agree with the above comment. This guy, while looking a...
Hard to imagine causing physical injury with a broom straw or handkerchief, as recommended. Much better than hauling off and slugging them in the...
Protection racket writ big. The military budget NATO spend goes to the US military complex, as the Empire of the Cities dictates.
