At least three people were killed and nine others injured after being hit by lightning in Uttarkashi.The villagers informed OSD Dhirendra Pawar about the accident, who informed the district magistrate of Uttarakhand about the casualties.The deceased have been identified as Amar Singh (52), Lokesh (22) and Meher Singh (50), residents of Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.The nine injured were identified as Dinesh, Janak Singh, Jagdish, Kishan, Jitendra Singh, Chaman, Sanju, Akhilesh and Parmanand.Source: Asian News International