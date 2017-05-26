Business Insider is losing its mind after Donald Trump refused to explicitly endorse Article 5 during his summit with NATO allies in Brussels, even though he did explicitly say the US would "never forsake the friends that stood by our side", and also the ceremony he spoke at was called "an Article 5 dedication".
Mass suicides reported across the civilized western world—Putin wins again?
But not to fear. Washington has a brilliant plan that will "make life more difficult" for Russia:
Another senior administration official said Trump's push for NATO members to spend more on their defenses was "obviously making life more difficult for Russia" and "creating a stronger and more vibrant Europe."Sweet mercy. It's so simple: For years we've been reading about the EU's social, political and economic fabric tearing apart. The solution: spend more money on weapons you don't need. It will make Europe more "vibrant"—and life in Russia "more difficult". This is some next-level Sun Tzu stuff.
"The more NATO countries spend, the worse it is for Russia," the official said. "What Trump is doing, really, is increasing NATO's ability to deter any kind of aggression on its borders, including from Russia."
Let's move on.
Today is May 26, 2017. It's a beautiful morning here in Moscow; let's take a look at some Top Russia Stories:
- Forbes is still asking for "evidence" that shows collusion between Trump and Russia. What a bunch of party-poopers. [Forbes]
- "Russia and the Philippines have signed almost a dozen deals, including a defense and military cooperation agreement, days after Rodrigo Duterte cut short his Moscow visit to urgently tackle the ongoing terrorist crisis in the country's south". [RT]
- The energy minister of Russia has underlined how global oil producers still have the flexibility to do more to help rebalance markets just hours after OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to prolong their current agreement. [MSNBC]
- Trump expected to weigh in on future of Russia sanctions soon [The Hill]
- 'Prehistoric sea monster the size of a bus discovered in Russia' [Sky News]
Today on KremlinTube: Ukrainians Will Become Europe's #1 Strawberry Pickers
