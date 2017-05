© Michael Dalder / Reuters



US President Donald Trump has threatened to stop German car sales in America during a meeting with European officials in Brussels on Thursday, Germany's Der Spiegel reported."The Germans are bad, very bad," said Trump, as quoted by Spiegel . "Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US, and we'll stop that," he added, according to the newspaper, citing participants in the meeting.According to a report from German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, thethe newspaper said.European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker denied Trump was hostile to Germany in the Brussels talks.Later, Donald Trump's top economic adviser acknowledged that the president said"He said, 'They're very bad on trade,' but he doesn't have a problem with Germany," Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. "He said his dad is from Germany. He said,In January, the"If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax," Trump said in an interview with German newspaper Bild."I would tell BMW that if you are building a factory in Mexico and plan to sell cars to the USA, without a 35 percent tax, then you can forget that," Trump said.In March, he signed executive orders to review the causes of the US trade deficits with some of its largest trading partners - including China and Germany - and push forThe US trade deficit in goods and services topped $500 billion in 2016.