"@SamanthaJPower Without your vote for UNSC res 2216 there would be no Saudi war on #Yemen. You are part of this war"

Hard to believe that the former UN Ambassador under Barack Obama, Samantha Power, would have the balls to talk down to US President Trump for supporting Saudi Arabia, citing the brutal Kingdom's war against Yemen.And then there is Yemen, for which Power voted to support Saudi Arabia in its large scale bombing campaign on the poorest nation in the middle east.Luckily, where Power's memory fails her, many on twitter were around to remind her of her hypocrisy and outright criminality.Jimmy Dore has an easy time tearing apart Samantha Power in the video segment below...