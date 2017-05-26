© John Hodder – Collection CIVC

French Bordeaux vineyards could lose half of harvest due to frost on Sat May 6, 2017

REUTERS BORDEAUX, France "Bordeaux vineyards in southwest France could lose about half of their harvest this year after two nights of frost damaged the crop at the end of April, a wine industry official said on Saturday. ... Wines from the Cognac, Bergerac, and Lot-et-Garonne regions had also been affected ... 'For Bordeaux wines...we estimate that the impact will be a loss of about 50 percent, depend on how many buds can regrow'".



English vineyards report 'catastrophic' damage after severe April frost



GUARDIAN.COM "Chris White, the chief executive of Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey, said up to 75% of its crop was damaged by last week's sub-zero temperatures: "The temperature dropped to -6C and at that level it causes catastrophic damage to buds," he said. White said staff had worked in vain using special fans and heaters to protect the vineyard, which at 265 acres in the UK's biggest, after an Arctic blast swept across the UK. ... 'It's been a stark reminder of the difficulties faced by wine producers in the country, and yes ... at this moment we are asking ourselves whether we were mad to try and grow vines in England,' said Wenman"

Bordeaux's Right Bank Hit Hard