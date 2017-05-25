Police had a real sting operation on their hands when they were called to reports of 'thousands of bees' descending on an historic market town.Motorists driving through Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, said they were unable to see because of the swarm of bees.Thousands of the stinging insects could be seen crawling across shop fronts.Holly Donaldson, 26, who works at Savills estate agents, said: 'It was quite terrifying.'My boss said "look out the window" and then we just ran for the keys to lock the windows.'We had to shut the front door, too.'There were just thousands of them. We couldn't see through the windows there were so many on them.'A group of people walked through, then the police came and they stopped anyone from walking passed.'It was like nothing I've ever experienced before.'She and her colleagues were forced to lock themselves inside for around 90 minutes until the bees were moved on.Bee specialists have been drafted in to try and deal with the insects, which have been seen investigating other buildings.