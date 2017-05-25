At least two kids were killed and six others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Daringibadi area of Odisha's Kandhamal district today.Initially, they were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Daringibadi after the lightning strike where doctors declared Tapaswini Behera (10) and Kiran Digal (7) dead and shifted four out of the six injured to MKCG Medical College & Hospital at Berhampur as their condition worsened.According to reports, Tapaswini Behera, Kiran Digal, Sapna Nayak, Suneli Nayak, Blessy Baliarsingh, Manisha Baliarsingh, Asish Baliarsingh and Laxmikant Baliarsingh had gone to a nearby orchard to collect mangoes when lightning struck them.