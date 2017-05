© Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Director of National Intelligence released a court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that foundThe court order came from a hearing on October 26, just before former President Barack Obama left office.Under section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the intelligence community islocated outside the US for foreign intelligence purposes.In 2011, the court placed further restricted on the NSA byThe recent court order revealed that NSA analysts had been conducting searches of American citizens thatIn their 2016 hearing, the court said the NSA's violations amounted to "a very serious Fourth Amendment issue."especially pertaining to their "upstream collection" - data the agency gathers from internet traffic as it flows through major telecommunications hubs. The NSA searches that traffic for "selectors," such as a specific email addresses or keywords.Along with other data, the NSA also gathered so-calledwhich consists of several communications bundled together. MCTs were at the heart of the NSA's illegal collection from 2008 to 2011. The MCTs began to collect communications that were to, from or even contained a reference to a selector, known as "about" information. "As a result,merely because a single discrete communication within the MCT was from or contained a reference to a tasked selector," the court said.Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) told Fox News thatJust after the court order was released, the NSA issued a statement that claimed the agency would stop collecting communications that contained references to a foreign intelligence selector.the agency said in a statement. "Instead, NSA will limit such collection to internet communications that are sent directly to or from a foreign target.