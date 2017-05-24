© Office of Public Affairs



"Robert Mueller, picked as special prosecutor to investigate President Donald Trump, violated the US Constitution as FBI Director by using secret domestic spy programs, National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower William Binney told Sputnik.



"My problem with Mueller is that he agreed with and used the Stellar Wind spying program at NSA against common crime since 2001," Binney said Wednesday. "He admitted to this in a 2011 interview with [Time magazine correspondent] Bart Gellman."...



Binney said that Mueller's willingness to use secret espionage surveillance techniques designed only for national security functions against suspects in regular criminal investigations revealed his willingness to ignore or break safeguards in the US Constitution.



"This means he [Mueller] did not live up to his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution against foreign and domestic threats. So, he clearly has a selective view of how you apply the Constitution," Binney explained...



James Comey, Mueller's successor as FBI Director, who was fired by Trump on May 9 had also been willing to ignore the US Constitution in order to use NSA data collected without any legal warrant against ordinary criminals, Binney recalled." ("Special Counsel for Russia Probe Violated Constitution - NSA Whistleblower", Sputnik)

"What the FBI was doing before, during and after the financial crisis is the subject under examination in Trevor Aaronson's new book The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI's Manufactured War on Terrorism. The book unveils the FBI's domestic counterterrorism program that began after the 11 September attacks and has continued well into Barack Obama's second term in office. The program, vividly portrayed by Aaronson, is defined by a wanton use of informants and sting operations in order to produce a high rate of convictions...



Since the 11 September attacks, the FBI has employed more than 15,000 confidential informants nationwide. And, according to Aaronson, for each official informant there are as many as three unofficial informants — known within the FBI as "hip pockets." By 2011, the Justice Department had prosecuted more than 500 individuals on terrorist charges, a handful of whom Aaronson categorizes as "actual terrorists." The rest were hatched within the context of FBI sting operations, informants and agents provocateur.....



What Aaronson discovered was that, far from preventing terrorism, the FBI uses its funds to "manufacture" terrorists out of marginalized, desperate, mentally ill or immature men (many of the convicted individuals profiled are in their early twenties). In Aaronson's words, "The FBI has been effective at creating the very enemy it is hunting."....



Taking his readers through several FBI sting operations, Aaronson reveals a sordid practice in which the FBI often employs criminals to infiltrate Muslim communities to turn otherwise powerless malcontents into "terrorists." According to Aaronson's accounts, these so-called terrorists would have no more than the capability to mouth off in a chat room if it weren't for the inert weapons and cash that informants would literally place in their hapless hands, thus creating "bogeymen from buffoons."...



Aaronson's book is a powerful portrait of the FBI's insidious and destructive counterterrorism program that enables the contortion of the innocuous into the threatening, ruining hundreds of lives in its wake."



("FBI's penchant for "manufacturing terrorists" probed in new book" by Trevor Aaronson, Charlotte Silver, Electronic Intifada)

Let's say you own a big US corporation but need help managing your domestic accounts. So you hire a bright, young man named Bruno who just graduated from Harvard Business School with a Masters in corporate finance. And the first day on the job, you discover that Bruno has secretly employed a private detective who has obtained subpoena power to dig through all of your business accounts, all your investments past and present, all your taxes going back decades, and any personal transactions you might have made in the last 20 years or so.And, oh yeah, and he also has the authority to interview anyone he chooses, including people who might have a grudge against you or who lost money on one of your dodgy real estate deals or who simply doesn't like the way you comb your hair. And, of course, Bruno knows that the information he gathers is going to be deliberately tweaked to look as suspicious as possible, then it's going to be leaked to the press and splashed across the headlines, then it's going to be presented as evidence to a Grand Jury, and then, finally - after months of excruciating testimony and nonstop mud-slinging - it will be used in criminal proceedings that will lead your removal as CEO of your corporation.How would you feel about that? Would you feel like your new employee had betrayed you? Would you think that Bruno was a back-stabbing scoundrel who was secretly working for your enemies?Rod Rosenstein is Bruno. The man is a skunk, there's no two-ways about it.And, yes, I know, people are going to swarm to Rosenstein's defense and say, "Yeah, but, Trump is a bloviating buffoon and a mentally-unstable despot." And, they're right, too, the man is a menace, a narcissist and maybe even a crackpot.When a president makes an appointment, like Deputy Attorney General, the assumption is that the appointee is going to play for the home team. That doesn't mean that Rosenstein was expected to do anything dishonest or illegal. Not at all. He was simply expected to be moderately loyal and defend the administration against politically-motivated attacks. That's it.By appointing a Special Counsel, Rosenstein not only destroyed any chance Trump had at achieving his policy objectives, he also effectively rolled-back the results of the 2016 presidential election.Not bad for a day's work, eh?Which is good, right, since the Trump's "pamper the rich and screw-the-working-man" plan was crappy policy anyway? So, good riddance.But was that Rosenstein's decision to make? Is that how democracy is supposed to work? Does one unelected, meddlesome lawyer at the DOJ get to overturn the results of the election and bring the government to a screeching halt?No. That's not how the system is supposed to work. The president is supposed to set the agenda because, well, because he's the president and that's what the people voted for. It's called democracy. But Rosenstein doesn't like democracy, he'd rather do the work of his paymasters who want to see Trump drawn and quartered before he's given the boot."His paymasters"? Rosenstein has paymasters?Yer darn right, he does.No way. If the big boys weren't on board, the media would have blown Rosenstein out of the water 5 minutes after he made the announcement. As it stands, the witchhunt is going forward without a shred of solid evidence, without any eyewitnesses, without a hint of wrongdoing, and without any probable cause. It's like a novel by Franz Kafka only everyone already knows how it ends.And Rosenstein didn't pick hatchetman Robert Mueller by himself either. That's more malarkey.Mueller was the perfect man for the job, a cold-blooded Mafia hitman who won't leave his fingerprints at the scene of the crime. In his more than 10-year stint at the FBI, Mueller managed to conceal his utter contempt for the law behind a mask of smug sincerity and icy self-righteousness. His qualifications speak for themselves. Here's a little background on Mueller from Sputnik News:Repeat: He used "secret espionage surveillance techniques designed only for national security functions against suspects in regular criminal investigations."Way to go, Bob.And there's more about Mueller that people should know, too, like the fact that he was the architect of an FBI entrapment program that lured simple-minded gangbangers into terrorist scams and then threw them in the slammer for the rest of their lives. Check out this blurb from an article at Electronic Intifada titled "The FBI's penchant for "manufacturing terrorists":So this is what Mueller and his FBI pals were up to before Comey arrived on the scene?Apparently so. They were devoting a considerable amount of time and resources to operations that framed hapless dupes and patsies as dangerous terrorists threatening our precious national security.Give me a break. Mueller knew these operations were a hoax, he had to know. The FBI was working a sting to lure hard-luck dimwits into doing things they'd never normally dream of doing. It's called entrapment, which is exactly what it is. What the FBI was doing is no different than coaxing a hungry dog into a steelcage with a T-Bone steak. The Bureau calls the practice "counter-terrorism". Anyone in their right mind would call it "Baloney".So what are the odds that Trump will get a fair shake in this deal?How about zero? There's zero chance that Grand Inquisitor Mueller and his Star Chamber assistants are going to conduct an objective, independent investigation. In fact, the whole Special Counsel meme is just an attempt to dignify the railroading of the Chief Executive. There's not much more to it than that. They need these sham legal proceedings to create the impression that the final outcome hasn't already been decided. But it has already been decided. Trump's going to be driven from office and there's not a damn thing he can do about it. The die has been cast, and Trump came up snake-eyes.Now, it's only a matter of time.