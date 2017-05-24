A magnitude 5 earthquake struck central Taiwan at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.The epicenter of Wednesday's tremor was located 9.5 kilometers southeast of Chiayi City Hall, at a depth of 18.3 kilometers, according to the CWB. Earlier in the day, a magnitude 4.1 temblor also shook the area.No injuries were reported at the time of publication.Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.