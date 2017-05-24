© Nancy Smith
Nancy Smith says: 'Here is a picture of my husband Nelson Smith with Frosty the Snowman on May 2-4 weekend in Mary's Harbour, Labrador.'
Snow marks unofficial start of summer for May 24 weekend - People reaching for mittens instead of sunscreen. Cartwright, Nfld. officially received 51.6 cm (20.3″) over the weekend.

About 30 cm (12 inches) of snow fell Roddickton and Englee areas, while about 20 cm fell in La Scie.

Thanks to Terry Homeniuk for this link